Braun Stowman Has A YouTube Show Called ‘Monster Arms’ Where He Reviews Guns

11.24.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

YouTube

Braun Strowman is clearly taking the world by storm these days. Whether he’s choking Triple H, failing to eat a big sandwich, or just doing his normal routine of being reborn from the back of a garbage truck, the man can do it all.

Everyone’s favorite hoss is, unsurprisingly perhaps, a fan of outdoor sports. You may be surprised to learn, however, that Strowman actually has a YouTube show where he talks about guns. The first episode of ‘Monster Arms’ recently dropped on the Gear and Gun Reviews channel, which currently boasts about 3,000 subscribers.

After rattling off some terrifying shots from an automatic rifle augmented with something called the Digi Trigger, Braun introduces himself by his shoot name, Adam Scherr. Then he fires the gun a bunch, talks about how technology is making the automatic rifle world better, and then shoots the gun a bunch more. If you wanna see “Country Strong” in action, watch the clip below.

Around The Web

TAGSBraun Strowmanguns

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP