Braun Strowman is clearly taking the world by storm these days. Whether he’s choking Triple H, failing to eat a big sandwich, or just doing his normal routine of being reborn from the back of a garbage truck, the man can do it all.

Everyone’s favorite hoss is, unsurprisingly perhaps, a fan of outdoor sports. You may be surprised to learn, however, that Strowman actually has a YouTube show where he talks about guns. The first episode of ‘Monster Arms’ recently dropped on the Gear and Gun Reviews channel, which currently boasts about 3,000 subscribers.

After rattling off some terrifying shots from an automatic rifle augmented with something called the Digi Trigger, Braun introduces himself by his shoot name, Adam Scherr. Then he fires the gun a bunch, talks about how technology is making the automatic rifle world better, and then shoots the gun a bunch more. If you wanna see “Country Strong” in action, watch the clip below.