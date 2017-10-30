We’ve all been waiting for news on the health of Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt, and an update on when they might return to action on WWE Raw. On October 20th, the announcement was made that both were both being pulled from the TLC card due to an unspecified viral infection that also affected Bray’s brother Bo Dallas. The show went on, of course, with a very excited Kurt Angle filling in for Roman Reigns as a temporary member of the Shield, while A.J. Styles took Bray Wyatt’s place against Finn Bálor. The next day reports came out that the infection was the mumps, and that the infected superstars would be reevaluated on October 30th.
Now that day has come, and PWInsider is reporting that Roman Reigns has not been cleared to return. According to them, plans were made over the weekend to rearrange plans for Raw to focus on Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defending the Tag Team Championships, rather than on the Shield as a trio. Roman will also sit out the Raw European tour that happens this week, but could be back in time for the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 19.
On the other hand, PWI also reports that Bray Wyatt is apparently backstage for Raw, so it seems he has been cleared to come back to work. Whether this means Sister Abigail will also return — or if they’re just going to pretend that never almost happened — remains to be seen.
“Anyone but you, Roman,” – Bray….again
“Anyone but you, Roman,” – Me, unless he has Ambrose and Rollins with him.