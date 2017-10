On the other hand, PWI also reports that Bray Wyatt is apparently backstage for Raw, so it seems he has been cleared to come back to work. Whether this means Sister Abigail will also return — or if they’re just going to pretend that never almost happened — remains to be seen.

Now that day has come, and PWInsider is reporting that Roman Reigns has not been cleared to return. According to them, plans were made over the weekend to rearrange plans for Raw to focus on Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defending the Tag Team Championships, rather than on the Shield as a trio. Roman will also sit out the Raw European tour that happens this week, but could be back in time for the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 19.