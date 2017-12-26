It’s been quite the year for Bray Wyatt, hasn’t it? Note we didn’t say quite the good year, but it has been, in fact, another revolution around the sun for the Eater of Worlds, one which included maggot rings, a house of horror, a press junket where he was asked why he loses so much, a real-life viral infection, and, shockingly, an actual WWE Championship run. (Seriously, that was this year! What a crazy goddamn year.)

Now, as 2017 comes to a close, Wyatt is involved with in a developing feud with Broken Woken Matt Hardy, which thus far has consisted of Wyatt saying a lot of spooky stuff, and Hardy laughing. The pair will take their beef to the ring in mid-January for the inaugural 205 Live tour, presumably to get ready for a match at the Royal Rumble. But until then, Wyatt is stoking the flames via social media, where he posted photos of himself holding a custom-made Universal Championship.