Breezango Gives Us An Early Halloween Treat With ‘The Fashion Police Project’

10.30.17 1 hour ago

As Halloween approaches, it’s important to cast aside the commercialization of the holiday and focus on the true reason for the season: intensely goofy WWE skits. This year, Fandango and Tyler Breeze have chosen both trick and treat with their spooky standalone Fashion Files special The Fashion Police Project.

In this riff on The Blair Witch Project, Dango’s kitten Mittens (with whom he’s clearly smitten) has gone missing and is presumed cold. Breeze, like a good friend/partner in stopping fashion crimes, meets him in the woods to help him look. After narrowly avoiding the terrifying threat of a Warner Brothers DMCA takedown, Breezango run into their best friends (well, sort of), Konnor and Viktor.

The actual scary part of this whole adventure is that it was presumably shot in the ‘woods’ of Tampa, and we all know there are few things as uncomfortably horrifying as being in Florida. Despite that, what follows is a delightful treat gifted to us outside of the confines of a SmackDown backstage segment. And the trick?

Well, as Baudelaire once said, the finest trick of the Fashion Police is to persuade you that The Ascension are the most likable tag team in the whole of WWE.

