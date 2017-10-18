Bret Hart Offered To Work Backstage For WWE, But They Declined

Bret “The Hitman” Hart is one of the most outspoken WWE legends that there is. While most WWE fans consider him one of the greatest wrestlers in the history of the business, his life post retirement has led to some differing opinions. Some fans appreciate his honesty and candidness because a lot of people wrestling tend to fabricate the truth. Others have a less-than-glowing opinion of Hart’s takes.
During a recent appearance on the Sam Roberts Wrestling podcast, Bret opened up about the current WWE product and how he actually offered to give them ideas for some storylines as well as some advice on some matches. To this point, WWE hasn’t taken him up on his offer. Here’s how Bret explained the process with thanks to WrestlingInc for the quotes:
“About four years ago I went up to them and threw the ball at them, made that pitch that I would give them ideas and help with the writing of the shows, creation of the matches and how storylines would go and so forth. I think I would be really good for them, but I sort of made the offer, but the way it was thrown back at me was about the schedule; I was letting them know that I didn’t want to be on the road everyday but that I could fly in for TV, and I think I left with letting them know that I can fly in for TV and never heard from them. Vince [McMahon] and Triple H thanked me for the offer and we left it at that.”
I can’t blame WWE. He would be too much of a hot head to try and work with.
I don’t know who I’m less interested in hearing the opinions of, Ryback or Bret? Well, considering I clicked this article and stopped clicking any articles about Ryback, I guess I know my answer but for real….what innovative ideas could he have had to improve that Lesnar/HHH match?