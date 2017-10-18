Bret Hart Offered To Work Backstage For WWE, But They Declined

Youtube

Bret “The Hitman” Hart is one of the most outspoken WWE legends that there is. While most WWE fans consider him one of the greatest wrestlers in the history of the business, his life post retirement has led to some differing opinions. Some fans appreciate his honesty and candidness because a lot of people wrestling tend to fabricate the truth. Others have a less-than-glowing opinion of Hart’s takes.

During a recent appearance on the Sam Roberts Wrestling podcast, Bret opened up about the current WWE product and how he actually offered to give them ideas for some storylines as well as some advice on some matches. To this point, WWE hasn’t taken him up on his offer. Here’s how Bret explained the process with thanks to WrestlingInc for the quotes: