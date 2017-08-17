Youtube

Daniel Bryan is one of the most beloved wrestlers in WWE history, and certainly in the past decade. When he retired on the February 8, 2016 edition of Raw due to concussion issues, he turned a positive into a negative by talking about how grateful he was for all that he had in his life and all he had accomplish. It’s 18 months later, he’s got a three-month-old daughter Birdie with wife Brie Bella and Bryan has done a good job as the General Manager of Smackdown Live for the last 11 months. We sure miss him on Talking Smack, though!

Anyway, Bryan isn’t that old at 36 years of age because wrestlers often times can go into their 40s, so there are always questions from fans wondering “what if” he is able to come back. Back in March on Talking Smack, Bryan had a classic interaction with The Miz where Miz berated him for not being able to wrestle. Bryan had this interesting line: “I can’t (wrestle) or they won’t let me. We’ll see in a year and a half.” The “year and a half” bit was in reference to his WWE contract expiring, so that would mean around September 2018 in case you’re wondering. Since then, Bryan hasn’t really commented on a possible in-ring return, but his wife Brie did.

Brie appeared on the From the Top Rope podcast this week and spoke about her husband’s desire to wrestle again and even mentioned treatments Bryan has undergone to help deal with his concussion history. Thanks to Pro Wrestling Sheet for the quotes.