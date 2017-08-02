There sure have been a lot of rumors floating around that Brock Lesnar is planning a return to the UFC soon, most likely to take on current light heavyweight champ and GOAT contender Jon Jones. But how much of these stories can you attribute to legitimate sources versus the insane echo chamber of online news? That’s somewhat unclear, but there’s definitely something going on with Lesnar himself fanning the flames of a Jones rivalry with multiple comments to the Associated Press.

Add onto that this article from Sports Illustrated that doesn’t mince words about the possibility of Lesnar trading the squared circle for the Octagon:

SI.com has learned that Lesnar’s return to the UFC is imminent, and he will fight Jones as well as fulfill his WWE obligations at the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 34. This all affects the upcoming SummerSlam, as the likelihood that Lesnar keeps the WWE Universal championship, or takes any punishing moves, is all but dimmed, which is another reason he will be hidden in this Fatal 4-Way with Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, and Samoa Joe.

‘Imminent’ is a pretty strong word, and a bit confusing considering Lesnar will have to spend six months in the USADA drug testing pool in order to fight in the UFC again. If he re-enters this week, he’ll be eligible to fight at the start of February. Meanwhile, the Royal Rumble is on January 28th and WrestleMania on April 8th, which seems like awful timing to us. But if he doesn’t fight before those events, he’ll need a solid two month training camp to take on Jones, pushing a potential superfight between the two to the start of summer at the earliest.