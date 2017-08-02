Brock Lesnar’s Return To The UFC Is Reportedly ‘Imminent’

#Brock Lesnar #MMA #UFC #WWE
08.02.17 21 mins ago 3 Comments

There sure have been a lot of rumors floating around that Brock Lesnar is planning a return to the UFC soon, most likely to take on current light heavyweight champ and GOAT contender Jon Jones. But how much of these stories can you attribute to legitimate sources versus the insane echo chamber of online news? That’s somewhat unclear, but there’s definitely something going on with Lesnar himself fanning the flames of a Jones rivalry with multiple comments to the Associated Press.

Add onto that this article from Sports Illustrated that doesn’t mince words about the possibility of Lesnar trading the squared circle for the Octagon:

SI.com has learned that Lesnar’s return to the UFC is imminent, and he will fight Jones as well as fulfill his WWE obligations at the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 34. This all affects the upcoming SummerSlam, as the likelihood that Lesnar keeps the WWE Universal championship, or takes any punishing moves, is all but dimmed, which is another reason he will be hidden in this Fatal 4-Way with Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, and Samoa Joe.

‘Imminent’ is a pretty strong word, and a bit confusing considering Lesnar will have to spend six months in the USADA drug testing pool in order to fight in the UFC again. If he re-enters this week, he’ll be eligible to fight at the start of February. Meanwhile, the Royal Rumble is on January 28th and WrestleMania on April 8th, which seems like awful timing to us. But if he doesn’t fight before those events, he’ll need a solid two month training camp to take on Jones, pushing a potential superfight between the two to the start of summer at the earliest.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Brock Lesnar#MMA#UFC#WWE
TAGSBROCK LESNARMMAUFCWWE

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 1 day ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 days ago 11 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 1 week ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 1 week ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP