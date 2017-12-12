We Still Don’t Know The Main Event For WWE Royal Rumble 2018

On Monday afternoon, WWE announced that the winner of the grudge match between Kane and Braun Strowman on Raw would determine who would go on to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble in January.

Over the past month or so, there had been a lot of speculation and scuttlebutt about who might end up challenging for the Universal title at the Rumble, as Lesnar would definitely be expected to compete on one of the three biggest shows that WWE presents every year.

Word is that the original Rumble opponent for Lesnar was former Universal Champion Finn Bálor, but WWE reportedly lost confidence in Bálor as a challenger to Lesnar’s title. After that, rumors flew that perhaps Lesnar would face Strowman again, or maybe even that Lesnar just wouldn’t put the title on the line at all at January’s event.

