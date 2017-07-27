YouTube

Brock Lesnar was reportedly “really happy” with Samoa Joe following their Universal Championship match at Great Balls Of Fire Pay-per-view®, so it makes sense that he and Joe would do it again as soon as possible. While most of us thought being 1/2 of the fatal four-way main event at SummerSlam would be their next match, but it looks like it’s happening even sooner. Like, this Saturday soon.

Lesnar’s advocate Paul Heyman dropped the news on Twitter on Thursday afternoon: Brock will defend the Universal Championship against Samoa Joe this Saturday, July 29, at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

There’s even a custom t-shirt for the event, which is thankfully not just the normal Brock Lesnar shirt with “Detroit” at the bottom.