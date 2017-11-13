WWE Network

NFL scrimmages are hell. They’re in the middle of the summer and there’s nothing like being in football pads and heat. So it’s not a surprise that many fights happen at these camps, almost always between teammates. These fights are all generally benign, unless they involve current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, then it’s a whole different ballgame.

The resume for Lesnar is well known: five-time WWE champ, won the UFC heavyweight title during his self-imposed exodus from pro wrestling, and multiple amateur wrestling accolades spanning from high school to college. Needless to say, one would think that trying to take him on in any kind of fight would require a lot of bravery, courage or stupidity — and perhaps a mix of all three.