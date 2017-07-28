Jim Ross Believes A Brock Lesnar Return To UFC Is ‘Inevitable’

Ever since Brock Lesnar‘s one-year suspension from UFC ended on July 15, it’s been a busy few weeks for the rumor mill. First, there was the scuttlebutt that Lesnar is back in the USADA testing pool, later confirmed by Dave Meltzer, leading to talk of a potential UFC return at Madison Square Garden on November 4. What makes all of this even more confusing is Lesnar apparently retired from UFC way back in February, which should have put a hold on his suspension, but it looks like that retirement didn’t take.

Then, in the leadup to his fight against Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 this weekend, Jon Jones flat-out challenged Lesnar to a fight in the octagon, saying it would be “really big for the sport” but that he doubts Lesnar would take the offer. Immediately thereafter, Lesnar fired back, saying he would scrap with him “anytime, anywhere.”

Usually, where there’s smoke, there’s fire, and who better to elaborate on that than good ol’ Jim Ross, the man who scouted Lesnar for WWE way back in the day. He writes on his blog (via 411Mania):