For at least a couple of years, Kevin Owens has been lobbying to be able to fight Brock Lesnar at a WrestleMania. It’s been a lifelong dream match of his, and he thinks he’d be a great opponent for the beast incarnate. (Fans tend to agree.) He came close to entering this year’s WrestleMania as Universal Champion, but not close enough, so he’ll instead be challenging Chris Jericho for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 33.

When it was announced last month that Owens and Lesnar would finally meet in a one-on-one match (and at Madison Square Garden, no less), fans got pretty excited. It was, of course, initially advertised as a Universal Championship match, but as fans know, the card is subject to change. (And by that point, the writing was pretty clearly on the wall regarding Goldberg.)

Still, fans were hopeful that Lesnar and Owens could have the hard-hitting, competitive match they deserved to have against one another, perhaps as a preview of a lengthier feud to come. Uh, yeah … about that:

All told, the match reportedly lasted just a shade over two minutes from bell to bell. Since Lesnar has to look like an all-conquering monster heading into Mania (particularly after his last loss to Goldberg), I suppose it had to be a lopsided affair. And I’m pretty positive that Owens was just thrilled at getting a match against the guy, period. Still … what could have been, you know?

Anyway, they’ll probably meet again at some point, probably in a match that isn’t just an annihilation by Lesnar. Until then, just try to content yourself that it’s all come full circle for Owens, who used to use an F-5 in PWG that was cheekily called the Deep Sea Diverticulitis. Now he’s taking the real F-5 in a special attraction match at MSG.