So I don’t know whether you’ve heard, but there’s a fight going on between Impact Wrestling and Jeff and Matt Hardy over who owns the rights to Matt’s “Broken Brilliance/Broken Universe” characters. I understand if you somehow missed that. It’s been pretty hush-hush, and it’s not like Impact’s president has been releasing portions of confidential contracts or anything. Crap, wait. All of that was supposed to be in the sarcasm font. Dangit. We’ll fix it in post.

Anyway, from all accounts, both Matt Hardy and his current employer want to bring the Broken characters to WWE, but they have to get through all this legal pyro and ballyhoo before that can happen. Reby Hardy has been pretty outspoken about the fact that the Hardys conceived and filmed the whole thing with minimal involvement from Impact (and that performers like “Señor Benjamin” and King Maxel never signed contracts or releases or anything).

Now Jeff Hardy is claiming not only did Impact have nothing to do with the creation of these intellectual properties, but the Hardys also funded the majority of those segments themselves. He explained as much on a recent episode of Talk is Jericho. (Transcript via Wrestling Inc.)