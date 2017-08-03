Youtube

One of the biggest stories in pro wrestling this year, at least from a behind-the-scenes perspective, continues to be about the “Broken Hardy” trademark battle between Matt Hardy, his wife Reby and Jeff Hardy and their former employer Global Force Wrestling, which was TNA Wrestling during the family’s there.

The Hardys signed with WWE in March, returned to WWE as a surprise at WrestleMania 33 (the biggest ovation of the year) and have teased the Broken gimmick for several months now. In early July, it looked like they had finally solved this problem until the GFW side backed out. Reby has been very aggressive in her comments of late, even calling GFW boss Jeff Jarrett “weak and a liar” last week. At some point there has to be a resolution, right?

Reby Hardy recently appeared on the Pro Wrestling Sheet podcast and spoke about how it’s become almost a personal matter. Thanks to the Wrestling Observer for the quotes.