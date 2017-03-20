YouTube

When Matt and Jeff Hardy (and by extension, Reby Hardy, Señor Benjamin, King Maxel and Vanguard-1) left Impact Wrestling, it seemed fairly straightforward: their contracts were up, they opted not to re-sign, and they didn’t even have a no-compete, so they were free to take their incredibly popular act on the road immediately. So they did.

Since then, however, Impact has lawyered up and is gunning for a piece of that sweet Broken Hardys intellectual property. Reby Hardy spilled some of the tea, but she was back over the weekend to spill more. And she still hates that new Impact owl.

UPDATE: TNA sent an absolutely laughable legal proposal re: trademark, usage & ownership. Sigh. We tried to play nice. Truly.

And the rest of her tirade, in easy-to-read block quote form:

They also seem real hurt about #FuckThatOwl. Awww. Cute. Fun facts! Señor Benjamin never signed one piece of paper stating TNA could ever use, broadcast or profit from his image/likeness. Fun facts! Maxel was never legally cleared to work/appear on camera. Wanna check them TV child labor laws & get back to me, TNA? Fun facts! Nearly every notable attribute that makes #BROKEN Matt Hardy “Broken Matt Hardy” was developed by ME in a Waffle House. Yummy! Fun facts! Trying to prevent someone from legally making money is [tortious] interference of business & a HUGE OFFENSE! How bow dat C&D? Fun facts! I filed for the #BROKEN trademark when all the shady business from JJ & Anthem got back to me, WEEKS before his contract was up. If owning my husband was that important, why not file/apply — oh, I don’t know — BEFORE his contract was up? BEFORE you found out I did? How about every other former talent still working under their “TNA name” & gimmick without issue. Wouldn’t that look weird in court? Yeah … And the store I’ve been running for 5+ years, 100% by myself, with MY original designs & my sole effort/investment. Yeah, they want a cut. Theme song I composed/recorded/graciously allowed them to use GRATIS when they were having licensing issues w/music. They claiming that too. If the character is TNA’s, where are their format sheets? (Don’t exist). Where are the scripts ? (Can’t be produced; don’t exist). And … Best part. Ready? SURPRISE! “The Hardy Show” was behind the scenes recording OUR entire creative process this whole time. See you soon! And #FuckThatOwl I’d suggest those who don’t know the 1st thing about image releases in television refrain from commenting on what is/isn’t “right” … it’s past a matter of opinion at this point. It comes down to law, something we never had to worry about til TNA brought it into things. They wanna get legal & specific? We can get legal & specific. That’s what it comes down to. Sad, but that’s what we’re forced to do. From now on, someone will be speaking for us regarding the ridiculous situation we’ve been put in. And not on twitter. Thx for the support.

Reby went on to clarify that Maxel was looked after well any time he was on set by his parents; she was just providing an example of how there was no corporate Impact oversight involved in any aspects of their “Broken” gimmick. So it seems both sides have hired legal representation, and we’re bound for … a different sort of glory, I suppose.