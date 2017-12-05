‘Woken’ Matt Hardy Made His Full-Fledged Debut On WWE Raw

USA Network

Well, we all knew it was coming. We just maybe didn’t expect things to be quite so fully formed right out of the gate.

Last week, Matt Hardy began doing some extremely overt and prolonged “DELETE” gestures following a loss to Bray Wyatt, which was the closest he’d been to his #BROKEN character on WWE television since returning at WrestleMania. Shortly after that segment, word got out that Impact Wrestling had more or less abandoned its claim to the trademark on the Broken Universe characters, and it was pretty much a done deal. This was paired with a report that WWE would be calling him “WOKEN” Matt Hardy, but it would essentially be the same character.

Well, Matt is Woken or Broken or whatever, and his new persona is aimed fully at Bray Wyatt, a nemesis that many WWE fans would agree is OBSOLETE and in need of DELETION. During a trademark spooky Bray Wyatt promo video, the feed was interrupted by Woken Matt, who was 100 percent in #BROKEN mode, with accent, robe, laugh, and silly faces.