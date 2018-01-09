It’s January 9th, and that means Ruby Riott, Smackdown Superstar and leader of the Riott Squad, turns 27 today. If you never encountered her before her arrival on WWE’s blue brand, you may have wondered what the big deal is about Ruby, and why so many of us were excited to see her there (even if we were concerned that her storyline looked an awful lot like Paige’s). So given that Tuesday is her birthday, it seems like a great time to look back on Ruby’s career, and the path that brought her to WWE.
She spent less than a year in NXT, making her TV debut in March 2017, when she appeared to help out Roderick Strong, Tye Dillinger and No Way Jose against SAnitY by taking out Nikki Cross. It was a great way to introduce her to NXT audiences, because like Nikki she’s a creature of chaos, but she’s more human, more controlled, and more of a natural babyface.
After a pretty great 8-person tag match at NXT TakeOver Orlando and a brutal feud with Nikki, her next storyline had her up against Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, who never forgave her for accidentally wandering into the background of their attempt at a makeup tutorial video.
