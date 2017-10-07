YouTube/WWE

WWE’s recent foray into eSports and video games are due in large part to Xavier Woods’ massive success as both the host and creator of UpUpDownDown, a YouTube channel dedicated to WWE Superstars playing video games. UpUpDownDown has over 1.2 million subscribers as of October 2017, and that’s a testament to just how good Woods is at that, whatever you want to call it.

WWE has sent Woods out to various video games expos, comic-cons, and eSports events. It’s to the point where he’s nearly as big of a video game personality as he is a WWE Superstar. It’s been such a success that it was only a matter of time before WWE tried hosting their own video game event, and thanks to a partnership with IGN, WWE did exactly that on October 5th in New York City at the first ever WWE x IGN eSports Showdown.

Marvel Vs. Capcom Infinite was the game of choice, and the WWE x IGN eSports Showdown featured a tournament including The New Day, Cesaro, Sasha Banks, A.J. Styles, and Bayley, among others. When it was all said and done, Kofi Kingston took home the first WWE x IGN trophy defeated Xavier Woods 3-2.

According to WWE’s press release, “in a raucous, locker-room clearing final that was dubbed “The Battle for Big E’s Love” by the announce team, Kofi Kingston, down 2-0 against Woods’ squad of Ghost Rider & Dormammu, ripped off three straight wins with the team of Thanos & The Hulk to claim the WWE x IGN trophy.”