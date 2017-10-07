Cesaro Destroyed Another Beach Ball At WWE’s First Ever eSports Showdown

WWE’s recent foray into eSports and video games are due in large part to Xavier Woods’ massive success as both the host and creator of UpUpDownDown, a YouTube channel dedicated to WWE Superstars playing video games. UpUpDownDown has over 1.2 million subscribers as of October 2017, and that’s a testament to just how good Woods is at that, whatever you want to call it.

WWE has sent Woods out to various video games expos, comic-cons, and eSports events. It’s to the point where he’s nearly as big of a video game personality as he is a WWE Superstar. It’s been such a success that it was only a matter of time before WWE tried hosting their own video game event, and thanks to a partnership with IGN, WWE did exactly that on October 5th in New York City at the first ever WWE x IGN eSports Showdown.

Marvel Vs. Capcom Infinite was the game of choice, and the WWE x IGN eSports Showdown featured a tournament including The New Day, Cesaro, Sasha Banks, A.J. Styles, and Bayley, among others. When it was all said and done, Kofi Kingston took home the first WWE x IGN trophy defeated Xavier Woods 3-2.

According to WWE’s press release, “in a raucous, locker-room clearing final that was dubbed “The Battle for Big E’s Love” by the announce team, Kofi Kingston, down 2-0 against Woods’ squad of Ghost Rider & Dormammu, ripped off three straight wins with the team of Thanos & The Hulk to claim the WWE x IGN trophy.”

