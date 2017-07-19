YouTube

For just over two years, wrestling fans who watch NXT have known that American Alpha has been one of the very best things in all of WWE, if not one of the best things just in the world in general. Chad Gable and Jason Jordan have been ready, willing, Gable, and two of the best pure wrestlers anywhere, and their mutual love and friendship is what made us adore them so much. Now it looks like the former Smackdown Tag Team Champions will no longer be a thing, as Jason Jordan has reunited with his one true father, Kurt Angle.

In the wake of that bombshell announcement, Gable had a sitdown interview with Renee Young on Smackdown Live and said it’s now time for him to prove what he can do on his own. Also on Tuesday, Chad made us all super duper Sad Gable when he posted a heartfelt letter to “Jason Angle” talking about his time in American Alpha. It’s the most heartbreaking thing you’ll read today, so get out the hankies.

(Heartbreaking in a good way, though! Like the end of Big Fish.)