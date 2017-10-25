Charlotte Flair #PutTheNailInIt, Speaking Out As A Domestic Violence Survivor

10.25.17

Getty Image

Charlotte Flair is on top of the world right now. Her father Ric is in much better health and has an ESPN documentary coming out next month. She’s back on Smackdown, and already had a title match with Natalya at Hell in a Cell. She also made Sports Illustrated’s “Fittest 50” list, and she’s going to be in Psych: The Movie (yes really).

She also has an autobiography out, co-authored with Ric Flair, called Second Nature. The release of that book has led to Charlotte going public with difficult details from her past that she’d never previously discussed publicly. Chief among these is the domestic abuse she endured from her first husband, Riki Johnson. Yesterday she acknowledged that part of her past, and stood up for other survivors, in an Instagram post:

