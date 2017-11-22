WWE.com

Last week when WWE put WrestleMania tickets on sale in New Orleans, there was a lot more fanfare than just a general announcement and publishing a link to buy tickets. There was a ring set up in the SuperDome and a handful of Superstars in attendance to talk to the media.

We managed to snag some time with the Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte who was carrying the belt, but did not do that cartwheel flip as she approached the table where I had the microphone set up.

WITH SPANDEX: How are you doing? Welcome to New Orleans!

Charlotte Flair: Thank you. I got here yesterday afternoon and had media all morning. Now I’m here. It’s crazy to think that four years ago I was in Triple H’s entrance —

I was about to ask.

Yeah, and coming back and being a part of Mania again but as a talent, it’s … you never who where life’s gonna take you, basically.