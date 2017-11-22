Charlotte Flair Gives Us Her Dream Match, And Reflects On Her Return To New Orleans

#Wrestlemania
11.22.17 28 mins ago

WWE.com

Last week when WWE put WrestleMania tickets on sale in New Orleans, there was a lot more fanfare than just a general announcement and publishing a link to buy tickets. There was a ring set up in the SuperDome and a handful of Superstars in attendance to talk to the media.

We managed to snag some time with the Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte who was carrying the belt, but did not do that cartwheel flip as she approached the table where I had the microphone set up.

WITH SPANDEX: How are you doing? Welcome to New Orleans!

Charlotte Flair: Thank you. I got here yesterday afternoon and had media all morning. Now I’m here. It’s crazy to think that four years ago I was in Triple H’s entrance —

I was about to ask.

Yeah, and coming back and being a part of Mania again but as a talent, it’s … you never who where life’s gonna take you, basically.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wrestlemania
TAGSCHARLOTTEcharlotte flairnew orleansWrestlemaniaWrestleMania 34

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP