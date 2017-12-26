Charlotte Flair Said Ronda Rousey ‘Knows Where To Find Me’ In 2018

#Ronda Rousey #WWE
Contributing Writer
12.26.17

Youtube

People continue to assume Ronda Rousey will end up in WWE sooner or later, and while we’ll agree with that assessment, how she’ll show up is way less clear. At the Royal Rumble? At WrestleMania? Sometime late in 2018, depending on how her next movie performance is received? Who knows.

But one person eager to see Rousey in the squared circle is Charlotte Flair. That just makes sense, considering Flair is a leading candidate to face Rousey due to their dueling associations with the Four Horsewomen brand, and Charlotte’s positioning as one of WWE’s top dogs.

For a while, it sounded like the WWE wanted a Four Horsewomen vs. Four Horsewomen match as part of Rousey’s debut angle, but that sounds less likely these days. But as the respective leaders of the Horsewomen, a Rousey vs. Charlotte fight still seems like a no-brainer. Flair has been taking repeated shots at Rousey for months, and she once again weighed in on the possibility of a Ronda WWE run at a recent Tribute to the Troops event (via Sporting News).

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ronda Rousey#WWE
TAGScharlotte flairRONDA ROUSEYWWE

Best Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

12.21.17 5 days ago 8 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

12.21.17 5 days ago
The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

12.20.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Movies Of 2017

The Best Movies Of 2017

, , and 12.20.17 6 days ago 49 Comments
In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP