Charlotte Flair Said Ronda Rousey ‘Knows Where To Find Me’ In 2018

People continue to assume Ronda Rousey will end up in WWE sooner or later, and while we’ll agree with that assessment, how she’ll show up is way less clear. At the Royal Rumble? At WrestleMania? Sometime late in 2018, depending on how her next movie performance is received? Who knows.

But one person eager to see Rousey in the squared circle is Charlotte Flair. That just makes sense, considering Flair is a leading candidate to face Rousey due to their dueling associations with the Four Horsewomen brand, and Charlotte’s positioning as one of WWE’s top dogs.

For a while, it sounded like the WWE wanted a Four Horsewomen vs. Four Horsewomen match as part of Rousey’s debut angle, but that sounds less likely these days. But as the respective leaders of the Horsewomen, a Rousey vs. Charlotte fight still seems like a no-brainer. Flair has been taking repeated shots at Rousey for months, and she once again weighed in on the possibility of a Ronda WWE run at a recent Tribute to the Troops event (via Sporting News).