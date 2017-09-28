Youtube

Charlotte Flair has been on a heavy promotional tour for her new book “Second Nature” that she wrote with her father Ric Flair. When she’s not winning matches on Smackdown Live (sorry Carmella), she’s doing interviews talking about her life, the book and a potential match with Ronda Rousey.

During an appearance on the Busted Open Radio Show, the hosts mentioned that when they were at the Jim Ross show with Paul Heyman over SummerSlam weekend last month, Heyman was asked who he would like be the advocate for. Heyman said if he couldn’t be the advocate for Brock Lesnar then he would want to be there for Charlotte as her advocate in a match against Ronda Rousey.

The hosts asked Charlotte about that and Charlotte also talked about how nervous she was at WrestleMania 32 in 2016 with Heyman offering her some important advice.