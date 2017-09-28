Charlotte Flair Would Love For Paul Heyman To Be Her Advocate

#Paul Heyman
09.28.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Youtube

Charlotte Flair has been on a heavy promotional tour for her new book “Second Nature” that she wrote with her father Ric Flair. When she’s not winning matches on Smackdown Live (sorry Carmella), she’s doing interviews talking about her life, the book and a potential match with Ronda Rousey.

During an appearance on the Busted Open Radio Show, the hosts mentioned that when they were at the Jim Ross show with Paul Heyman over SummerSlam weekend last month, Heyman was asked who he would like be the advocate for. Heyman said if he couldn’t be the advocate for Brock Lesnar then he would want to be there for Charlotte as her advocate in a match against Ronda Rousey.

The hosts asked Charlotte about that and Charlotte also talked about how nervous she was at WrestleMania 32 in 2016 with Heyman offering her some important advice.

“I would love Paul (Heyman) to manage me. I do know at WrestleMania 32 I was extremely nervous and the pressure of being in the center of AT&T Stadium. I didn’t know how to comprehend that. And Paul just took me aside and said ‘I need you to prove to them why you are the center of that poster.’ That’s what he said to me like 20 minutes before I walked out there and I’ll never forget it.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul Heyman
TAGScharlotte flairPAUL HEYMAN

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP