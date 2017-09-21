Youtube

The rumors of Ronda Rousey potentially joining WWE are getting stronger every day. During the Mae Young Classic in the summer, Rousey was in the crowd to support her Four Horsewomen friend Shayna Baszler, who lost in the finals of the tournament to Kairi Sane. Rousey, a former UFC Bantamweight Champion that is one of the biggest draws in company history, may never fight for UFC again according to UFC President Dana White and she’s currently training for a wrestling career.

As the Mae Young Classic wrapped up, WWE released a video where Rousey was in a parking lot with her other Four Horsewomen friends Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir as they were confronted by WWE Superstars (and part of WWE’s Four Horsewomen) Charlotte Flair, Bayley and Becky Lynch with Rousey telling them to name the time and place for a fight.

How about Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey? Charlotte is fully behind the idea. Here’s what Charlotte had to say to the Baby Huey & Jimbo radio show on 107.7 The Bone about potentially facing Rousey in a WWE ring.