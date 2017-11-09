Drinking In The Finest Moments Of Chris Jericho’s WWE Career

WWE.com

Chris Jericho was born on November 9th, 1970, when his pregnant mother’s countdown clock hit zero after about nine months. His birth almost certainly contained above-average levels of pyro and extremely above-average levels of crowd reaction, a theme that would follow him throughout his career with the WWE.

A career which started, by the way, with such a bang it is probably still the best ship-jumping debut in company history, despite what you AJ Styles maniacs think post-Royal Rumble 2016.

In my heart I believe WWE writers agree with me, as evidenced by Jericho’s clean victory over a Styles in the latter’s WrestleMania debut. Read between the lines, people!

Watch it again if you like, but not before you soak in the beauty of August 9th, 1999, when Raw became Jericho: