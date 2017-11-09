Drinking In The Finest Moments Of Chris Jericho’s WWE Career

#WWE
11.09.17 12 mins ago

WWE.com

Chris Jericho was born on November 9th, 1970, when his pregnant mother’s countdown clock hit zero after about nine months. His birth almost certainly contained above-average levels of pyro and extremely above-average levels of crowd reaction, a theme that would follow him throughout his career with the WWE.

A career which started, by the way, with such a bang it is probably still the best ship-jumping debut in company history, despite what you AJ Styles maniacs think post-Royal Rumble 2016.

In my heart I believe WWE writers agree with me, as evidenced by Jericho’s clean victory over a Styles in the latter’s WrestleMania debut. Read between the lines, people!

Watch it again if you like, but not before you soak in the beauty of August 9th, 1999, when Raw became Jericho:

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSCHRIS JERICHOWWE

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 week ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP