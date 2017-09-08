WWE.com

Chris Jericho’s fourth book, No Is A Four Letter Word: How I Failed Spelling but Succeeded in Life, was released on August 28th. It is different than Jericho’s first three books, because this is less of a memoir, and more of a a motivational book, while also providing insight into Jericho’s successful life as one of the greatest WWE Superstars ever and a rock star as the frontman of Fozzy.

It’s an enjoyable read that uses 20 principles that Jericho has picked up during his life. As he states early in the book, when he was a kid he had a goal to be a professional wrestler and also a singer in a band. When he told people that they doubted him most of his life, but he’s been wrestling at a high level for over 25 years and his rock band Fozzy is doing very well while performing with great bands. Obviously, he’s more known for being a wrestler, but as he states in the book they’ve got to open for the likes of Metallica before, so that’s pretty good.

The twenty principles in the book are based on things Jericho has learned from various people in his life (or that he’s a fan of) ranging from WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, his father Ted Irvine, Steve Austin, Madonna and even Yoda. All of them offer up something different with Jericho using examples from his life when he utilized those principles.

Jericho’s three previous autobiographical books are fantastic. The first one is called A Lion’s Tale: Around the World in Spandex and was released in 2007. It was about his life leading up to his WWE debut in 1999. The second book, Undisputed: How to Become the World Champion in 1,372 Easy Steps The third one, The Best in the World: At What I Have No Idea, ended with his return to WWE at the 2013 Royal Rumble, which was a night when he got one of the biggest pops of his career.