Chris Jericho Is Raising Money For A Good Cause With A Great T-Shirt

It’s always nice when your favorite wrestler decides to fundraise for a good cause. And if Chris Jericho isn’t currently one of your favorite wrestlers after the year he’s had, I don’t know what your frigging problem is, man. Besides, you should be nice to him, because he just lost his best friend.
Anyway, Jericho has put together a limited edition T-shirt for charity, as a portion of the proceeds will go to JDRF, which raises awareness of and funds research into people living with Type 1 diabetes. Wondering what sort of shirt he’s offering? I bet you are, you stupid idiot. That’s the shirt’s words, not mine.
You're a Stupid Idiot! Here's the only official t-shirt that proves it..AVAILABLE NOW! I've designed this limited edition tee, tank and hoodie in support of the @jdrfhq, a leading global organization funding research to create a world without Type 1 Diabetes. Get yours at represent.com/chrisjericho (Link to buy in my bio!)
Yes beginning at just $24.99 (a bit more for a hoodie, obviously), you can get your very own shirt that lets people know that they are, in fact, stupid. And also an idiot. And you’ll be helping fund Type 1 diabetes research. Basically, everybody wins. Except the person reading your shirt, I guess. But they probably had it coming, on account of how much of a stupid idiot they are.
Anyway, click here to get your own shirt before they’re gone, and feel good about yourself for doing a good thing. Not the calling people idiots thing; the other thing. Sheesh.
I like it. Has a Uncle Sam “I want you! To be a Stupid idiot!” vibe to it.