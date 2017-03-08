Chris Jericho Is Raising Money For A Good Cause With A Great T-Shirt

03.08.17

It’s always nice when your favorite wrestler decides to fundraise for a good cause. And if Chris Jericho isn’t currently one of your favorite wrestlers after the year he’s had, I don’t know what your frigging problem is, man. Besides, you should be nice to him, because he just lost his best friend.

Anyway, Jericho has put together a limited edition T-shirt for charity, as a portion of the proceeds will go to JDRF, which raises awareness of and funds research into people living with Type 1 diabetes. Wondering what sort of shirt he’s offering? I bet you are, you stupid idiot. That’s the shirt’s words, not mine.

Yes beginning at just $24.99 (a bit more for a hoodie, obviously), you can get your very own shirt that lets people know that they are, in fact, stupid. And also an idiot. And you’ll be helping fund Type 1 diabetes research. Basically, everybody wins. Except the person reading your shirt, I guess. But they probably had it coming, on account of how much of a stupid idiot they are.

Anyway, click here to get your own shirt before they’re gone, and feel good about yourself for doing a good thing. Not the calling people idiots thing; the other thing. Sheesh.

