Chris Jericho held a press conference on Tuesday in Japan about his upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 12 match with Kenny Omega as the build for their Jan. 4 match has picked up considerably over the past week. On Monday, Jericho appeared at a New Japan event to ambush Omega in the ring and hit him with a Codebreaker.
After that attack, it was only a matter of time before Omega retaliated, and considering Jericho won’t be making appearances in the ring until their Jan. 4 match, he had to get creative about where he could fight back.
Jericho’s press conference provided the perfect opportunity, and towards the end of the over-30-minute-long press conference, Omega stormed the table where Jericho was talking and started beating him down before a host of wrestlers ran into the room and pulled him off. The entire sequence is pretty great and it fires up Jericho into delivering an absolutely incredible promo afterwards.
Join The Discussion: Log In With