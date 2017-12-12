NJPW

Chris Jericho held a press conference on Tuesday in Japan about his upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 12 match with Kenny Omega as the build for their Jan. 4 match has picked up considerably over the past week. On Monday, Jericho appeared at a New Japan event to ambush Omega in the ring and hit him with a Codebreaker.

After that attack, it was only a matter of time before Omega retaliated, and considering Jericho won’t be making appearances in the ring until their Jan. 4 match, he had to get creative about where he could fight back.

Jericho’s press conference provided the perfect opportunity, and towards the end of the over-30-minute-long press conference, Omega stormed the table where Jericho was talking and started beating him down before a host of wrestlers ran into the room and pulled him off. The entire sequence is pretty great and it fires up Jericho into delivering an absolutely incredible promo afterwards.