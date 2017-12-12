Chris Jericho Threw A Table At Kenny Omega During A Press Conference Brawl

12.12.17 20 mins ago

NJPW

Chris Jericho held a press conference on Tuesday in Japan about his upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 12 match with Kenny Omega as the build for their Jan. 4 match has picked up considerably over the past week. On Monday, Jericho appeared at a New Japan event to ambush Omega in the ring and hit him with a Codebreaker.

After that attack, it was only a matter of time before Omega retaliated, and considering Jericho won’t be making appearances in the ring until their Jan. 4 match, he had to get creative about where he could fight back.

Jericho’s press conference provided the perfect opportunity, and towards the end of the over-30-minute-long press conference, Omega stormed the table where Jericho was talking and started beating him down before a host of wrestlers ran into the room and pulled him off. The entire sequence is pretty great and it fires up Jericho into delivering an absolutely incredible promo afterwards.

Around The Web

TAGSCHRIS JERICHOKENNY OMEGANEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING

Best Of 2017

The Worst Songs Of 2017

The Worst Songs Of 2017

12.12.17 1 hour ago
Mustaches, Invisible Snakes, And Robots: Some Extremely Specific TV Awards For 2017

Mustaches, Invisible Snakes, And Robots: Some Extremely Specific TV Awards For 2017

12.12.17 2 hours ago
Best Of The Rest: Other Terrific New TV Shows Of 2017

Best Of The Rest: Other Terrific New TV Shows Of 2017

12.12.17 3 hours ago 3 Comments
The Surprises And Snubs Of The 2018 Golden Globes

The Surprises And Snubs Of The 2018 Golden Globes

12.11.17 24 hours ago 6 Comments
The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

12.11.17 1 day ago 4 Comments
Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

12.11.17 1 day ago 30 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP