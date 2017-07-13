Chris Jericho Will Host The Inaugural Loudwire Music Awards

The entertainment industry has no shortage of award shows designed to honor the best and brightest in their fields. We have the Grammys, the Emmys, the Oscars — heck, even the Slammys and the Mizzies. But now we can add one more award show to the list: The first-ever Loudwire Music Awards, focusing on honoring luminaries in hard rock and heavy metal. And who better to host the inaugural Loudwireys (gotta work on that name tho) than Mongoose McQueen himself, Chris Jericho? The Fozzy frontman and WWE Superstar was announced today as the emcee for the event, and he had this to say via press release:

“The Loudwire Music Awards is gonna be the biggest awards show in American heavy metal history, with the biggest bands, biggest performances, biggest trophies and the biggest bar tabs since Lemmy left this mortal coil! So all you Earthdogs, Hellrats and Rivetheads get ready to rock out as we paint the town none more black on October 24, 2017!”

As Y2J mentioned, the Loudwire Awards will be held on Oct. 24, 2017, at the Novo Theater in Los Angeles with tickets starting at $69.50 (nice.50) and going all the way up to $999.50. Details are sparse on who else will be appearing, but one guest has been announced, and that is none other than Black Sabbath guitarist Tomy Iommi, whose hand was actually used as a mold to make the official Loudwire Music Awards statuette that will be presented to winners: