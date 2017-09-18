Chris Jericho Explained How He Keeps In Shape At Age 46

#WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
09.18.17

WWE Raw

Chris Jericho is currently taking time off from WWE to play shows with his band Fozzy and to promote his fourth book. If anyone has earned some time away from wrestling for a while, it’s certainly him.

Of course, Jericho is no stranger to taking extended time off from being a wrestler. He’s been doing it for years! Which actually makes it much more impressive that he’s managed to stay in such good in-ring shape during his many departures and returns. And believe it or not, Jericho is now pushing 50, and remains a barrel-chested specimen of a human being. So how does he do it?

During an interview with Business Insider, Jericho explained just how hard it is to stay in shape at his age, and what his fitness regimen is.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSCHRIS JERICHOWWE

What Unites Us

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 3 days ago 8 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 6 days ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP