Chris Jericho Offered His Cruise Idea To WWE, But They Shot It Down

Chris Jericho is one of the busiest pro wrestlers there is. That’s because he’s also a musician that is currently on tour in Europe with his band Fozzy, and he’s also organizing his own themed cruise. If you follow Jericho on Twitter , then you know he plugs ChrisJerichoCruise.com all the time.

The cruise takes place from October 27-31, 2018 so there’s almost a year to prepare for it, yet people are booking now because it looks pretty fun. The cruise is a mix of wrestling, music, standup comedy, some DDP Yoga sessions and a number of wrestling legends will be there including Mick Foley, Rey Mysterio, Diamond Dallas Page, Jim Ross, Jerry Lawler and more.

When Jericho first mentioned the cruise, he also noted that Ring of Honor will be having matches on the cruise with most of their top stars as part of it. That led to people wondering why Ring of Honor and not WWE? As we have noted when talking about Jericho working for New Japan in January against Kenny Omega, Jericho has only wrestled for WWE since 1999 and is very loyal to the company that he considers his wrestling home.