When Chrissy Teigen isn’t live-tweeting her own version of The Plane Ride From Hell, she’s reminiscing about the wonderful time she had at WrestleMania 24 back in 2008. Teigen first tweeted about her WrestleMania 24 experience in 2014, but her secret love for WWE is just starting to get some mainstream attention thanks to a personal response from Stephanie McMahon.
Teigen’s husband, John Legend, opened WrestleMania 24 with his own rendition of “America the Beautiful.” Teigen had apparently been mocking Legend’s upcoming WrestleMania performance for weeks, but once she was in the arena watching WWE’s unique brand of entertainment, she ended up having a much better time than she expected.
Yea someone should deff point out it’s no longer a 3 hour thing. I’m not sure when we made the jump from 3 hours to what feels like 3 weeks but the jump has been made
