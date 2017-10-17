CM Punk Has Started Another Training Camp As UFC Opponent Rumors Swirl

CM Punk’s return to the Octagon may be sooner rather than later. The former WWE superstar’s head trainer Duke Roufus just posted a photo of the two hard at work in the gym, with the caption “Back in #PunkCamp.”

“With my man CM Punk working hard & getting better every day,” Roufus continued. “Working on his next fight.”

We haven’t seen Punk in the UFC since September of 2016, and while he’s repeatedly petitioned for another fight, it hasn’t happened yet. But while nothing is official, Duke’s wording that this is a camp is interesting. Maybe this will be another extended year long camp like he went through for his debut. But typically, these things last three to four months and lead up to a fight. So is it a sign the UFC is finally ready to give Punk another chance?

Whether they would or not has been an open question, with Dana White leaning towards ‘No’ when asked point blank. But the MMA landscape has been changing, and not in a good way for the UFC. Fans are no longer willing to buy every pay-per-view the company is putting out, and the UFC’s last two offerings bottomed out at a shocking 100,000 and 120,000 buys respectively. Meanwhile, Punk’s debut back at UFC 203 pulled in 650,000 buys for the promotion, making him one of the promotion’s biggest draws.