YouTube

The Young Bucks have a pretty strong claim to “most popular wrestlers not in WWE.” And it’s unlikely they’ll ever wind up in WWE after the wrestling monolith slapped Matt and Nick Jackson with a pretty silly cease and desist after the brothers, along with their Bullet Club buddies, staged an “invasion” of Raw.

ANYWAY, the Bucks are keeping busy and making money hand over fist with merch sales, Hot Topic deals and everything else, but they’ve always been adamant about the top two people they’d like to bring into the Bullet Club fold: Hulk Hogan and CM Punk.

Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes pretty much confirmed that Punk has an open invitation to join Bullet Club if he’s ever interested, and Marty Scurll didn’t hesitate to namedrop the Punker as his dream opponent.