Watch Steve Austin Announce His ‘Toughest Show’ Ever In This Exclusive ‘Broken Skull Ranch’ Finale Clip

#Stone Cold Steve Austin
Pro Wrestling Editor
12.15.17

Back in August, we had the opportunity to visit the set of CMT and WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin’s challenge show Broken Skull Challenge to ride around in a skull-themed ATV and have the Texas Rattlesnake explain an obstacle course that would tap out regular people like us in a heartbeat. Trust me, I am a relatively healthy adult man and I would be in the fetal position sobbing by obstacle three. Not for the faint of heart. Or bloggers, I guess.

Riding in Austin’s customized vehicles makes you family, so the folks at the BSR were kind enough to send us an exclusive clip from the show’s season finale, set to air this Tuesday, December 19. As you’ll hear him say, it’s the “biggest episode of the toughest show in existence.” Here’s what you need to know:

Steve Austin invites back 16 of his favorite competitors for a special, first-ever co-ed “Broken Skull Challenge,” where they will take on brand new challenges including The Monster and Block Party. The team that defeats the Skullbuster with the best time will take home the biggest prize in “Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge” history… $50,000!

So yeah, make sure you tune in Tuesday at 10/9c on CMT for the finale, preferably from the comfort of your living room and not, say, in the desert when it’s a hundred degrees out trying to climb a rope while Steve Austin screams at you.

