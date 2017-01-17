Cody Rhodes Does Not Appreciate When You Yell ‘Stardust’ At Him

#WWE
01.17.17 27 mins ago

Twitter


Since leaving WWE (in large part due to frustration at not being allowed to ditch his “Stardust” character and return to his own name), Cody Rhodes has been one of the most in-demand wrestlers on the independent circuit. “The American Nightmare” is now an official member of the Bullet Club, the GFW Nex*Gen Champion, and is working pretty much everywhere you can think of.

On Friday, Cody was back at it, working at the inaugural show for the Seattle-based Defy Wrestling. In the main event of the evening, Rhodes mixed it up with Shane Strickland (who has definitely never been to Dario Cueto’s Temple) in a singles match. However, during the ring introductions, just after a “CODY” chant died down, some goofball in the crowd yelled for “STARDUST,” because people who have access to Wikipedia thinking it’s still funny to yell “HUSKY HARRIS” in 2017 have taught us that we as wrestling fans can neither have, nor do we deserve nice things.

Strickland tried to come to Cody’s aid, but luckily, Rhodes knew just how to deal with this situation. In fact, it appears he’s been working on a special move just for this occasion: the cartwheel single-bird.

Subscribe to UPROXX

And the reverse angles!

Wrestling etiquette at live events is pretty easy, people. Have a good time, make some noise, try not to make yourself the center of attention … and call people by the name they’re going by. Now if you’ll excuse me, I have to go check my Google alerts to see if Phil or Terry did anything dumb today.

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSCODY RHODESStardustWWE

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 1 day ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 4 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 5 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 1 week ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP