Cody Rhodes Claims He’s Earned Seven Figures In His First Year On The Indies

#Independent Wrestling
Senior Editor, Sports
12.12.17 4 Comments

YouTube

Cody Rhodes left WWE in May of 2016, and began wrestling for other promotions in August of last year. In that 16 months or so, Cody has been pretty much anywhere and everywhere you can imagine. He worked for PWG and EVOLVE, was Kurt Angle’s final opponent before Angle returned to WWE, guest starred a bunch on Arrow, slammed a guy onto thumbtacks for charity, and had a stint in Impact Wrestling (or whatever it might have been called at the time).

Mostly, though, he’s been a fixture of both Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling as “The American Nightmare,” an integral inner-circle member of the Bullet Club. He’s the current ROH world champ, and has signed a full-time contract with the company (which essentially means he’s signed a contract with both companies, given their very close working relationship at the moment).

As part of the Bullet Club, Cody has his “American Nightmare” BC shirts in every Hot Topic in the country, and they’re reportedly selling like hotcakes. Hell, Cody even has his own wine. He and the Young Bucks are making so much money on their own on the international indie scene that they’re even planning on promoting their own 10,000-seat arena show next year, and are in the process of finalizing a venue.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Independent Wrestling
TAGSBULLET CLUBCODY RHODESINDEPENDENT WRESTLING

Best Of 2017

The Worst Songs Of 2017

The Worst Songs Of 2017

12.12.17 1 hour ago
Mustaches, Invisible Snakes, And Robots: Some Extremely Specific TV Awards For 2017

Mustaches, Invisible Snakes, And Robots: Some Extremely Specific TV Awards For 2017

12.12.17 2 hours ago
Best Of The Rest: Other Terrific New TV Shows Of 2017

Best Of The Rest: Other Terrific New TV Shows Of 2017

12.12.17 3 hours ago 3 Comments
The Surprises And Snubs Of The 2018 Golden Globes

The Surprises And Snubs Of The 2018 Golden Globes

12.11.17 23 hours ago 6 Comments
The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

12.11.17 1 day ago 4 Comments
Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

12.11.17 1 day ago 30 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP