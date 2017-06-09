Cody Rhodes Shared A Story About His Worst Indie Wrestling Experience

Cody Rhodes is large and in charge and doing whatever the hell he wants to do. He’s got a recurring role on Arrow, he’s an integral part of like every independent wrestling company on the planet, and he’s even body slamming fans onto thumbtacks for charity. I swear that last part makes sense and is not sarcastic.
But like isn’t always benevolent thumbtacks and radical acting roles for The American Nightmare. He recently had a very, very bad experience with an independent show, as a matter of fact. During an appearance on Sam Roberts’ Wrestling Podcast, Cody went into serious detail on a nightmare he had to go through. (Transcript via WrestleZone.)
According to Cody, months before the date when he was supposed to appear for a Connecticut promotion to wrestle Donovan Dijak, he found out he needed to go back to the Arrow set to shoot some scenes. So he contacted the promoter “months out” and told him he may be unable to make the date, and they should try to line up a replacement if he couldn’t take it. The promoter said he had rented out a bar and grill, and had been advertising Cody as the guest for this after-party following the show. Rhodes said he was “very forthcoming” and that while he was going to try to do everything possible to make the show, he wasn’t likely to make that post-show event.
So the gist is, he told this promoter several months out that there may be a scheduling conflict and that he may need an alternate.
The day comes he was on a set on the west coast til oh shit early, he makes a flight from west coast to east coast with a delay via customs causing him to have to take a later flight, he makes the event with a little time to spare, performs on no sleep, and the promoter threatens to withhold his pay based on him not being willing to go to an after event meet and greet while he’s completely exhausted. In that one of the refs accuses him of blowing off the promoter and compares him to Kevin Nash.
After calling his bluff and refusing the pay, on the way to the hotel Cody decides to go to the meet and greet anyway, but apparently his presence was barely noted. It seems like there’s a piece of narration missing, but either the promoter’s minions gave the promoter a standing ovation, or they all gave Cody a standing ovation sarcastically, and Cody at that point was done with them and didn’t want to associate with this thing anymore.
So he gave this guy full disclosure upfront as soon as an issue came up with the date, he went out of is way to still make the date, made the date while exhausted, performed, and was threatened with withholding his pay because he couldn’t make a secondary event. He went to that event anyway and didn’t feel comfortable with how he was treated. And apparently still didn’t get paid.
