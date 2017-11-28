Youtube

Cody Rhodes is the current Ring of Honor Champion and is a prominent member of the Bullet Club group that is a part of ROH and New Japan Pro Wrestling. Others in the group include The Young Bucks (brothers Matt and Nick Jackson), who have became incredibly popular wrestling all around the world and producing their “Being The Elite” YouTube series. .

Things are going well for the group, with Matt Jackson noting noting that their Young Bucks shirt became the top selling t-shirt item at Hot Topic stores topping all others in the entertainment industry.

The group wants to grow even more, with Pro Wrestling Sheet reporting Cody and the Bucks interested in promoting a show in front of over 10,000 wrestling fans. The reason for this goal is because several months ago, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer was asked on Twitter if another wrestling show (non-WWE) could have over 10,000 fans in the US right now and Meltzer said no. Cody responded to it saying he was up for the challenge. The PWS report says that Cody and the Bucks are talking to multiple venues about hosting the event at some point in 2018.

On November 19, Cody tweeted this pic of him, The Young Bucks and Marty Scurll in an empty arena on a scouting mission.