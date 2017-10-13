Five Potential WrestleMania Opponents For Conor McGregor

Getty Images

Conor McGregor to WWE? It might happen. McGregor, who is currently the biggest star in the UFC as their Lightweight Champion and a guy that lost to Floyd Mayweather in a huge boxing match in August, may find his way to a WWE ring for next year’s WrestleMania. That’s according to the UK Sun, who claimed that McGregor is “in talks to make a one off special appearance for WWE.” The story claims that McGregor is talking to WWE about having a “wrestling match against one of WWE’s biggest stars.”

In the new Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer wrote that WWE claims the story is completely inaccurate and there have been no talks with McGregor. Meltzer adds that the obvious reason it may not happen is because Ronda Rousey is expected to have some role at WrestleMania, so it’s unlikely WWE would be able to get two UFC stars. Meltzer adds that it’s still a possibility because if McGregor wants to do it then it could happen. It’s not like WWE would say no!

If McGregor did work a match at WrestleMania 34 next April in New Orleans it would cost WWE a lot of money to bring him in. They would also have to figure out who to match him up against. Cue the New Day yelling “who? who? who?” repeatedly.

It would likely be a situation similar to Floyd Mayweather against Big Show at WrestleMania 24 in 2008, where they had a 12-minute match that Mayweather won. The build to that match was awkward since Mayweather wasn’t sure if he was a face or a heel, so hopefully if McGregor does have a match, WWE will make sure he’s aware of his role.

Here are some names that could be WrestleMania opponents for McGregor, who at 155 pounds (his fight weight) would be a lot smaller than nearly everybody WWE would put him in the ring with. Perhaps he would go into a WWE match at 170 pounds or more, which is better, but obviously he’s smaller than nearly everybody in WWE.

Keep in mind I’m not picking Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar because they are locked into a WrestleMania match already, so it would be a surprise if it would be one of them.