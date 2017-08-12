Conor McGregor Has A Lot Of Love For ‘Mad Bastard’ Vince McMahon

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Conor McGregor doesn’t seem to have a lot of respect for many of his fellow fighters, but he does love his multi-millionaire and billionaire bosses Dana White and the Fertitta brothers. Similarly, he’s been very clear on his disdain for the current crop of WWE stars, but he still appreciates head honcho Vince McMahon.

McGregor is famous for copying McMahon’s power strut and pushing it out into the greater sports world where we’re seeing NFL and NBA players regularly whip it out. When asked about the move during his recent media day at the UFC Performance Institute, McGregor showed some love for the WWE owner.

Conor McGregor talking about his billionaire strut: "I love Vince McMahon. He's a mad bastard" #UFC #WWE #MayMac — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) August 11, 2017

This is a nice upgrade from past comments from McGregor, who took a more aggressive stance on the subject at the beginning of the year.

“I’m thinking Vince McMahon must be pissed,” he said when asked about how he effectively stole the move. “I don’t give a f**k about Vince McMahon. I stole that walk, and that walk is now mine. And not Vince or any of those other pussies over in the WWE will do anything about it! That’s my walk! I created that walk. I made that walk!”

These days Conor is focusing that aggression on Floyd Mayweather and his many doubters as they prepare for a boxing superfight on August 26th. Whether he’ll be able to come out of the ring with the same strut as he went in is a big part of why that fight is as interesting as it is.