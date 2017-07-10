Finn Bálor Is The Latest Wrestler To Try And Court Conor McGregor To WWE

07.10.17 28 mins ago

Getty Image

Perhaps you may have heard: Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather are going to have a boxing match. They’re about to embark on a world tour to hype the event that experts say will be a complete sh*t show, and the week after SummerSlam, Mayweather will embarrass McGregor for 12 rounds. But no one involved cares, because everyone in the world is going to watch this fight, and Conor and Floyd stand to make possibly hundreds of millions of dollars.

But WWE has known about the undeniable star power of McGregor and has been trying to court him for some time, dating back to when Conor called wrestlers and wrestling fans a bunch of idiot nerds. Good times. You can imagine that a Conor appearance would bring much more of a ratings boost for WWE than, say, LaVar Ball and his kin, but regardless, everyone on WWE’s side wants it to happen.

Around The Web

TAGSCONOR MCGREGORFINN BALORMayweather-McGregor fightWWE

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 4 days ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 7 days ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 7 days ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 7 days ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 1 week ago 24 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP