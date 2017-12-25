Twitter

If you watched any portion of this past summer’s Mae Young Classic, you’re probably familiar with Dakota Kai, one of the breakout stars of the tournament. She gained fans in droves, and anyone who wasn’t already a fan of the New Zealander based on the work she had done on the international independent scene as Evie was pretty much universally blown away at how engaging and talented she is.

One person you DIDN’T see in the Mae Young Classic was Nixon Newell, a wrestler who was announced for the tournament initially, but who had to withdraw as a result of a serious injury. Luckily, the U.K. native has locked down a WWE contract, and will likely debut in NXT as soon as she’s able to.

If you’re not familiar with either woman, I have some news for you: you’re about to become very big fans of both of them, thanks to three Twitter videos and two lamb costumes.