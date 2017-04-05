John Cena Proposed In The Most John Cena Way

The Former Damien Sandow Is Done With Impact Wrestling

04.05.17 38 mins ago

It’s been kind of an odd year for Aron Stevens, hasn’t it? One year ago this week, the artist formerly known as Damien Sandow created a petition for his fans to encourage WWE to give him more TV time. One month later, WWE released him. Whoops! Three months after that, Sandow debuted in Impact Wrestling under the name Aron Rex, where he … well, didn’t make much of an impact at all. And now, according to a new interview with Title Match Wrestling filmed at WrestleCon this past week, his run with that company is over.

From the video:

“I don’t know if this is going to be it for me, because you know I’m no longer with Impact. Ending on this note is not a bad thing. I’m not saying that I’m never going to get in the ring again, but this is pretty cool and I’d much rather have people remember me for all the good stuff.”

Around The Web

TAGSaron rexDAMIEN SANDOWIMPACT WRESTLING

First 100 Days

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 23 hours ago
What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

04.04.17 23 hours ago
The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

04.03.17 2 days ago 9 Comments
Filibustering Gorsuch’s Nomination Is The Least Democrats Can Do

Filibustering Gorsuch’s Nomination Is The Least Democrats Can Do

03.30.17 6 days ago 46 Comments
Why You Should Care That Your ISP Is Going To Be Able To Sell Your Data

Why You Should Care That Your ISP Is Going To Be Able To Sell Your Data

03.30.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
What You May Wind Up Paying For The ‘Freedom’ Paul Ryan Is Selling With Trumpcare

What You May Wind Up Paying For The ‘Freedom’ Paul Ryan Is Selling With Trumpcare

03.24.17 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP