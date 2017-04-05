The Former Damien Sandow Is Done With Impact Wrestling

It’s been kind of an odd year for Aron Stevens, hasn’t it? One year ago this week, the artist formerly known as Damien Sandow created a petition for his fans to encourage WWE to give him more TV time. One month later, WWE released him. Whoops! Three months after that, Sandow debuted in Impact Wrestling under the name Aron Rex, where he … well, didn’t make much of an impact at all. And now, according to a new interview with Title Match Wrestling filmed at WrestleCon this past week, his run with that company is over.
From the video:
“I don’t know if this is going to be it for me, because you know I’m no longer with Impact. Ending on this note is not a bad thing. I’m not saying that I’m never going to get in the ring again, but this is pretty cool and I’d much rather have people remember me for all the good stuff.”
