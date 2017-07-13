Dana White Thinks The Mayweather Vs. McGregor Verbal Sparring Sounds Eerily Like A WWE Promo

#Mayweather-McGregor fight #MMA #UFC #WWE
Contributing Writer
07.13.17 2 Comments

If you happen to be watching the Mayweather vs. McGregor World Tour press conferences thinking ‘Man, it seems a lot like these guys are cutting pro wrestling promos,’ you are not alone. It’s probably a new experience seeing a real fight with promotion like this, and that’s partially because there are few trash talkers better at their craft than Floyd and Conor.

The other big ingredient is the boxing style press conference. With the UFC, everyone shows up and the press asks questions. In boxing, people give speeches. And when you let Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor give speeches, they apparently end up looking a lot like something you’d see on Smackdown.

But Dana White denies what you’re seeing is an intentional attempt to take a page out of the WWE playbook.

“These are two of the best s**t talkers in both sports,” he said leading into the third World Tour press conference in New York. “I don’t think it’s from the WWE playbook, it’s both of their personalities. I mean, if I had two other guys that were promoting this fight, neither one of them could hang with either one of these guys when it comes to the s**t talk. That’s what these guys are known for.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mayweather-McGregor fight#MMA#UFC#WWE
TAGSdana whiteMayweather-McGregor fightMMAUFCWWE

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

07.13.17 10 hours ago 2 Comments
Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 2 days ago 4 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 1 week ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 1 week ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 1 week ago 19 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP