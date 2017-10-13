Vince McMahon Claims McGregor WrestleMania Rumors Are ‘News To Me’

But if it is, UFC president Dana White and WWE ‘mad bastard’ Vince McMahon are both denying it. While promoting the huge UFC 217 event at Madison Square Garden on the Good Day New York talk show, White says he texted McMahon about the article and McMahon replied “News to me. It might be good someday but not now.”

Of course, you know how it is in pro wrestling. It’s chocolate covered deception with a creamy deception filling, all in the name of keeping upcoming storylines and surprises intact. The UFC has been known to take a page out of that playbook from time to time too. That’s why no one ever believes the official story when it comes to Brock Lesnar potentially returning to the UFC. And how they both managed to keep Ronda Rousey’s WrestleMania 31 appearance from getting spoiled early.

Still, we certainly wouldn’t be buying plane tickets to New Orleans for WrestleMania on the idea that McGregor is likely to show. The guy’s got several very lucrative options as far as his next move goes, and it’d be hard for the WWE to come close to the eight figure money he’s used to making these days.

