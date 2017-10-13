Vince McMahon Claims McGregor WrestleMania Rumors Are ‘News To Me’

#Conor McGregor #Wrestlemania #Vince McMahon #MMA #UFC
Contributing Writer
10.13.17

Earlier this week, rumors started to swirl about Conor McGregor potentially showing up at WrestleMania 34 early next year. The report came from UK tabloid The Sun and while we’re usually not ones to believe much about what those outlets report, McGregor did admit the WWE tried to strike a deal with him previously back in January, so it at least sounded like a possibility.

But if it is, UFC president Dana White and WWE ‘mad bastard’ Vince McMahon are both denying it. While promoting the huge UFC 217 event at Madison Square Garden on the Good Day New York talk show, White says he texted McMahon about the article and McMahon replied “News to me. It might be good someday but not now.”

Of course, you know how it is in pro wrestling. It’s chocolate covered deception with a creamy deception filling, all in the name of keeping upcoming storylines and surprises intact. The UFC has been known to take a page out of that playbook from time to time too. That’s why no one ever believes the official story when it comes to Brock Lesnar potentially returning to the UFC. And how they both managed to keep Ronda Rousey’s WrestleMania 31 appearance from getting spoiled early.

Still, we certainly wouldn’t be buying plane tickets to New Orleans for WrestleMania on the idea that McGregor is likely to show. The guy’s got several very lucrative options as far as his next move goes, and it’d be hard for the WWE to come close to the eight figure money he’s used to making these days.

(via WrestlingNews.co)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Conor McGregor#Wrestlemania#Vince McMahon#MMA#UFC
TAGSCONOR MCGREGORdana whiteMMAUFCvince mcmahonWrestlemaniaWrestleMania 34

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 days ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 1 week ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 1 week ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP