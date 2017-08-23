Daniel Bryan Explained The Problem With WWE’s Cruiserweight Division

Youtube

Daniel Bryan is a guy that’s seen it all and done it all in professional wrestling. He has had a lot of roles during his WWE career from a guy that once main evented WrestleMania to a color commentator during the Cruiserweight Classic and his current role as the Smackdown General Manager. Bryan also stars in two reality shows with his wife Brie Bella as part of Total Divas and Total Bellas.

This past Friday, Bryan was the guest on the popular Edge and Christian podcast where they talked a lot about breastfeeding (all three are new dads), injuries (all three retired due to injuries), Bryan went in depth about wanting to wrestle again (something he’s done in the past) and there was a lot about actual wrestling stuff too. One of the more interest parts of the discussion was when Bryan presented his theory about why WWE’s 205 Live show isn’t capturing the attention of the live crowds as well as the viewers at home.