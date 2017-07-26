Daniel Bryan And Renee Young Debuted Their New Tout Show, ‘Smacking Talk’

07.26.17

A couple of weeks ago, WWE canceled Talking Smack as a weekly Smackdown Live after-show. Although Talking Smack will continue to air on WWE Network following Smackdown-branded pay-per-views (as it did on Sunday following Battleground), WWE fans will no longer be able to tune in on a weekly basis to see Daniel Bryan and Renee Young get lit the hell up by people like the Miz or Kevin Owens, or to hear Bryan regale viewers with tales about his ballbag.

In fact, both Daniel Bryan and Renee Young found out about the news of Talking Smack’s cancellation via Twitter, rather than, you know, from their bosses or place of employment.

