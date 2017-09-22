Yes, Ring Of Honor Would Absolutely Book Bryan Danielson If They Could

YouTube

It’s been no secret for a very long time that Daniel Bryan — current Smackdown Live general manager, all-time wrestling great, and former champion of everything — wants nothing in life more than to make a return to in-ring action someday. He’s been campaigning for a comeback since well before he announced his retirement, and in the past year, he’s only fanned the flames of speculation about what’s going to happen in the next year and a half.

During some fairly infamous comments on Talking Smack (RIP) — and in many interviews since — Bryan suggested that when his WWE contract is up, he will peace out and go anywhere else that will let him wrestle if WWE still refuses to clear him to get back in the ring.

The man formerly known as Bryan Danielson was synonymous with the Ring of Honor promotion for a good long while. And although many (perhaps most) of the people who used to be in charge of ROH back when Bryan was there have moved on (some to WWE), Ring of Honor is happy to throw its hat into the ring for the Bryan Danielson sweepstakes. Already.