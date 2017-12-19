UFC Champ Daniel Cormier Has No Use For The Young Bucks Or Their Style Of Wrestling

Daniel Cormier is an Olympic wrestler and a UFC champion, and he’s got the scars to prove it. The man is old-school. He likes his wrestling with long hammerlocks and potential spinal injuries. He’s a man that has no use for Ring of Honor or the Young Bucks and their high-flying wrestling. In other words, Cormier seems to hate spot-fests, or at least that common knock on indie wrestling at the moment, usually led by the Jims Cornette of the world.

Cormier seems to want stiff shots and strong suplexes instead of dropkicks and choreographed routines. Maybe that’s because he’s lived a life of slamming other men on their heads, or maybe that’s because he simply doesn’t understand the entertainment value different styles of wrestling bring to the world. Here he is, mocking a sequence recently on Twitter after UFC fighter Chase Sherman tweeted it out:

Cormier followed that up with what he perceives to be “real wrestling” by showing off a couple massive suplexes from Clash of Champions:

