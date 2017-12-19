Daniel Cormier is an Olympic wrestler and a UFC champion, and he’s got the scars to prove it. The man is old-school. He likes his wrestling with long hammerlocks and potential spinal injuries. He’s a man that has no use for Ring of Honor or the Young Bucks and their high-flying wrestling. In other words, Cormier seems to hate spot-fests, or at least that common knock on indie wrestling at the moment, usually led by the Jims Cornette of the world.
Cormier seems to want stiff shots and strong suplexes instead of dropkicks and choreographed routines. Maybe that’s because he’s lived a life of slamming other men on their heads, or maybe that’s because he simply doesn’t understand the entertainment value different styles of wrestling bring to the world. Here he is, mocking a sequence recently on Twitter after UFC fighter Chase Sherman tweeted it out:
Cormier followed that up with what he perceives to be “real wrestling” by showing off a couple massive suplexes from Clash of Champions:
He’s absolutely correct. That clip is just a bunch of dudes doing a combat-style gymnastics routine awkwardly, slowly and poorly, much like the Ricochet/Ospreay sequence that had nerds jizzing their cargos months ago.
You want to see that shit done the way it’s supposed to be? Google some karate exhibitions or some fight scenes in films.
All of what’s going on in ufc isn’t on Daniel though.. I get what ya tried to summarize there, but Cormier has been one of the best fighters they’ve had. Also I was never a GSP fan because most of his fights were boring takedown/wrestling not much going on. Just like the common opinion on DC. (At least he has personality) As we know styles make fights, in the octagon anything can happen: striker KO’S a wrestler/submission style and vice versa. Both ufc and wrestling are entertainment sure, but one is choreographed, the other violent vicious and unpredictable (thanks to so much talent emerging)
I thought that drop kick spot was dumb as hell. Like flippy stuff you could justify as oneupmanship, but now everyone looks like a moron for running into the ring and missing a dropkick.
He’s right. The young bucks are fucking lame.
As far as this clip goes, DC is 100% right. That is some silly looking horseshit. And he’s not the champion because of someone’s pee in a cup, he’s the champion because of some asshole’s cheating every chance he gets.
“And it’s tinted by nostalgia” … ermm .. no. I think he just enjoys a particular style of pro-wrestling.
DC is right on this one. That sequence, while athletic, is absolute garbage. It’s a bunch of 150 pound nerds rolling around and doing handsprings. People don’t pay to see a bunch of pasty dudes built like high school freshman do some choreographed routine. They pay to see guys like AJ Styles who look the part and make it look realistic.
He’s a wrestler and a fighter, so he wants to see wrestlers act like they’re in a fight. That Young Bucks clip was just embarrassing, and if anything Daniel was defending the pro wrestling industry by telling that guy that not all of it plays out like a ridiculous cartoon. I agree with him.